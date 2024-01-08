Peabody

Peabody Man charged with manslaughter after assault that killed his sister

Alban Dobra, 39, is accused in the death of his sister, 54-year-old Mimoza Sawtelle

By Thea DiGiammerino

handcuffs-generic-on-black
Getty Images

A man from Peabody, Massachusetts, is charged with manslaughter after prosecutors say he shoved his sister off the steps of his home on New Year's Day, causing a head injury that killed her.

Investigators from the Essex County District Attorney's Office said Alban Dobra, 39, was trying to kick his sisters out of his home on Esquire Drive when the deadly assault took place. He allegedly grabbed one of them, identified as Mimoza Sawtelle, 54, and showed her off the front steps onto a walkway below. Investigators say her head hit the pavement, causing serious head trauma.

Police were called to the home around 5:30 p.m. and Sawtelle was taken to the hospital for treatment, but she died of the injury several days later, on January 5.

Dobra was arrested the same night as the incidents and initially charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. He was held without bail after his initial arraignment on Jan. 2. On Monday, he was arraigned on the upgraded manslaughter charge.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 12, 2024.

More Massachusetts news

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

11-year-old girl struck by falling tree limb while waiting for school bus

boston restaurant talk 4 hours ago

Meridian Market Cafe opening new location in Revere

New England Patriots 3 hours ago

Bill Belichick rumors tracker: Latest updates on Patriots head coach

This article tagged under:

Peabody
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us