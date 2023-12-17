New Hampshire

Woman killed, man critically injured in crash involving NH fire department's pickup truck

The man driving the Errol, NH fire department's Chevrolet Silverado was also seriously injured in the crash late Sunday morning, state police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A woman is dead and two men are injured, including one critically, after a crash involving a fire department's pickup truck on Sunday in northern New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety said troopers responded to the area of Route 16 in Pinkham's Grant around 11:37 a.m. for the report of a serious motor vehicle collision and found two Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks had collided, including one from the Errol Fire Department.

According to eyewitness accounts and an investigation on scene, it was determined that Bradley Eldridge, 63, of Errol, was driving the fire department's pickup truck northbound on Route 16 when he collided with another pickup truck traveling southbound on the roadway.

Eldridge was taken to Memorial Hospital in Conway with serious injuries, officials said.

The other driver, identified as 60-year-old Richard Gauthier, of Gorham, was taken to the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin and later transported to Dartmouth Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Gauthier's passenger, identified as 54-year-old Linda Gauthier, also of Gorham, was pronounced dead on scene, officials said.

It's unclear at this time what caused Eldridge to strike another vehicle with his pickup truck. An investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information related to this crash is asked to contact Trooper First Class Daniel Quartulli at Daniel.R.Quartulli@dos.nh.gov.

Troopers were assisted on scene by local fire and EMS, as well as the Jackson and Gorham police departments.

