Man Convicted of Killing Woman, Burning Body Sentenced to Life

A Massachusetts man convicted of killing a woman who wanted to hire him to kill or injure her ex-boyfriend has been sentenced to life in prison.

A Worcester Superior Court jury found Donovan Goparian guilty last month of first-degree murder in the November 2015 death of Marie Martin.

Goparian's attorney said Friday that his client continues to maintain his innocence and plans to appeal.

His lawyer argued at trial that police did not conduct a thorough investigation into Martin's death and that many of the prosecution witnesses lied.