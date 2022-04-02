Man Critically Injured in Cape Cod Stabbing; Several Arrests Made

A man was hospitalized Saturday after he was stabbed overnight in Hyannis, Massachusetts, and several people have been arrested, police said.

Barnstable police received a 911 call around 1 a.m. Saturday for a stabbing in the area of Old Colony Road and Main Street in Hyannis, according to a joint statement from Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Barnstable Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend.

Police found three people standing over the victim, who was laying on the ground suffering from apparent stab wounds. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital and later taken by medical helicopter to Boston Medical Center where he is being treated for critical injuries, officials said.

Officials said they have made a number of arrests but the matter remains under investigation by Barnstable police and Massachusetts State Police detectives.

No other information, including details on those arrested, was immediately available.