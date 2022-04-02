Local

Cape Cod

Man Critically Injured in Cape Cod Stabbing; Several Arrests Made

Barnstable police found three people standing over the victim as he lay on the ground suffering from apparent stab wounds, officials said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Getty Images

A man was hospitalized Saturday after he was stabbed overnight in Hyannis, Massachusetts, and several people have been arrested, police said.

Barnstable police received a 911 call around 1 a.m. Saturday for a stabbing in the area of Old Colony Road and Main Street in Hyannis, according to a joint statement from Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Barnstable Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend.

Police found three people standing over the victim, who was laying on the ground suffering from apparent stab wounds. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital and later taken by medical helicopter to Boston Medical Center where he is being treated for critical injuries, officials said.

Officials said they have made a number of arrests but the matter remains under investigation by Barnstable police and Massachusetts State Police detectives.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No other information, including details on those arrested, was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Cape Codboston medical centerhyannisBarnstable Policecape & islands
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us