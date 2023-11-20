Vermont

Man critically injured in shooting in Colchester, Vermont

Police identified the shooting victim as 41-year-old Dontay Canada, of Burlington

By Marc Fortier

Colchester Police

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Colchester, Vermont.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Colchester police said they received a 911 call saying that a male had been shot in the area of Ethan Allen Avenue.

When they arrived, officers from Colchester and Winooski said they found the man and provided immediate care. He was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the shooting victim on Monday as 41-year-old Dontay Canada, of Burlington. They said he remains in critical condition.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Colchester police said no arrests have been made at this time, but officers from the Saint Albans police and Franklin County Sheriff's Office located and stopped a vehicle connected with the investigation on Sunday night.

A Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team is on scene Monday morning assisting in evidence collection.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Colchester police at 802-264-5555.

More Vermont stories

Vermont Nov 16

Woman convicted of murder in 2022 shooting death of Vermont pro cyclist

Vermont Nov 13

Two killed in shooting in Burlington, Vermont

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us