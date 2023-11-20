Man critically injured in shooting in Colchester, Vermont

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Colchester, Vermont.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Colchester police said they received a 911 call saying that a male had been shot in the area of Ethan Allen Avenue.

When they arrived, officers from Colchester and Winooski said they found the man and provided immediate care. He was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the shooting victim on Monday as 41-year-old Dontay Canada, of Burlington. They said he remains in critical condition.

Colchester police said no arrests have been made at this time, but officers from the Saint Albans police and Franklin County Sheriff's Office located and stopped a vehicle connected with the investigation on Sunday night.

A Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team is on scene Monday morning assisting in evidence collection.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Colchester police at 802-264-5555.