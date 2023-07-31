Local

Man dead, woman seriously hurt in RI domestic shooting

Walter Lopez, 52, died of an apparent gunshot wound to his head, police said

By Asher Klein

A Woonsocket, Rhode Island, home where a man killed himself after shooting his wife early Monday, July 31, 2023.
WJAR

A man shot his wife, then fatally shot himself, at their home in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, early Monday morning, police said.

The woman, who was shot in the leg, was in serious condition at Rhode Island Hospital Monday morning, Woonsocket police told NBC affiliate WJAR. Police said the incident was being investigated as a case of domestic violence.

The shooting on Fairmount Street near 11th Avenue was reported about 2:13 a.m., police said.

Walter Lopez, 52, died of an apparent gunshot wound to his head, police said. The woman who was shot is 34, and a 3-year-old and 20-year-old were taken to police headquarters from the home.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

