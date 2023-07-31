Man dies after being shot in Roxbury

During a violent Sunday night in Boston, a man died after being shot in the Roxbury section of the city, according to police.

The Boston Police Department, in a news release, said that it responded to the corner of Weldon and Quincy Streets for a reported shooting. When officers got there, they found a man who had gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed by Emergency Medical Services to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

This shooting is one of several violent incidents on Sunday night in Boston, including another deadly shooting on the Dorchester/Roxbury line, a shooting in Dorchester and a triple stabbing also in Dorchester.

Police officials said that all of the investigations were in their preliminary stages, and that it was unclear if any of the incidents were released.

No arrests have been made in the cases, police added.

"We should all be outraged by the calamitous violence that rocked our neighborhoods last night," Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. "My heart cries out for our city and for everyone impacted by these tragedies. We'll work tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice and we ask anyone in the community with information to please help us. It is high time, the necessary time indeed, for a tidal attitude shift around illegal gun possession and the havoc it wreaks."

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting in Roxbury has been urged to call homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470. People also may share information anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).