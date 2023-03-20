Man Dies After Hitting Tree While Skiing Wachusett Mountain

A skier died after hitting a tree at Wachusett Mountain on Monday morning, the Massachusetts ski resort said.

The skier hit the tree on an advanced trail about 9:25 a.m., according to a statement from Wachusett Mountain. They didn't identify him, but said he was 67.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the death, saying they were investigating the apparent ski accident. They said they were waiting to release the skier's name until after reaching out to his family.

State police said the man was found unresponsive by a passing skier.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Wachusett's ski patrol gave the skier emergency care before bringing him to first responders at the base of the mountain, the resort said.

"The entire Wachusett family is grieving this tragic loss. All of our thoughts are with the skier’s family and friends," read a statement from Wachusett Mountain.