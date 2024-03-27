Man dies in house fire in Midcoast Maine

A man died in a house fire in Maine's Midcoast region on Wednesday morning, accordign to the state fire marshal's office.

Around 7:46 a.m. Wednesday, the St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire on Clark Island Road. While working to extinguish the fire, firefighters found an adult male dead inside the home.

The fire marshal's office was called to the scene and determined that the man lived alone at the residence, which was a rental property. The man's body will be taken to the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta, where an autopsy will be performed.

The victim's name is not being released until family have been notified.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It is the second fatal fire in Maine so far this year.