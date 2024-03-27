Maine

Man dies in house fire in Midcoast Maine

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

Maine State Police

A man died in a house fire in Maine's Midcoast region on Wednesday morning, accordign to the state fire marshal's office.

Around 7:46 a.m. Wednesday, the St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire on Clark Island Road. While working to extinguish the fire, firefighters found an adult male dead inside the home.

The fire marshal's office was called to the scene and determined that the man lived alone at the residence, which was a rental property. The man's body will be taken to the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta, where an autopsy will be performed.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The victim's name is not being released until family have been notified.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It is the second fatal fire in Maine so far this year.

More Maine stories

Maine 8 hours ago

Boy, 11, killed while parking snowmobile in family's Maine garage

Maine Mar 26

New details: Maine commission highlights another missed opportunity before Lewiston shootings

This article tagged under:

Maine
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us