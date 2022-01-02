Man Drowns in Lake Winnipesaukee After Boat Capsizes

A man is dead after his paddle boat capsized on New Hampshire's Lake Winnipesaukee late Saturday night.

New Hampshire Police responded to the lake shortly after 11p.m. after hearing report that people fell into the water.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

According to police, two people were aboard a two-person kayak and two people were aboard a canoe that left shore in Woleboro and was headed to Grant Island. A short time later, the paddlers decided to turn around and return to shore when their vessels capsized. All four people tried to swim to the Grant Island shoreline, police said.

Police say a friend of the paddlers heard their distress calls from the shoreline and took a canoe out to help them. The friend was able to rescue three of the paddlers.

The fourth person, only identified by authorities as an adult male, was later recovered by Fish and Game and Wolfeboro Fire Rescue in about 15 feet of water.

Police say none of the paddlers were wearing life jackets.