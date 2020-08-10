Man Drowns in Pond in Barnstable

A man in his 30s drowned at Hathaway’s Pond in Barnstable Sunday, according to officials.

The Barnstable Fire Department drove their 17-foot Boston Whaler to the area of the reported drowning just after 6 p.m.

There were initially conflicting reports of the number of people who were missing and possibly involving a raft of people, but rescuers were able to confirm there was one swimmer unaccounted for.

Barnstable Police, the Harbor Master’s Office and EMS helped with the search along with the Barnstable County Technical Rescue Team: Dive Team. Members from Hyannis, Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills, Yarmouth, Orleans, Brewster, and the West Barnstable Fire Departments also responded to the scene.

A man in his mid-30’s was pulled from the water at Hathaway’s Pond and taken to Cape Cod Hospital by a West Barnstable ambulance.

The incident is being investigated by the Barnstable Police Department.