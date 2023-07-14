Man expected in court after 12-year-old is killed in Mattapan shooting

As a neighborhood in the Mattapan section of Boston reels from a shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy, a man arrested on gun charges in connection with the case is due in court on Friday.

The child was rushed to the hospital Thursday, after the shooting was reported around 2 p.m. on Fessenden Street near Norfolk Street, according to authorities with the Boston Police Department. The boy was later pronounced dead.

The shooting happened inside a building, which friends said was the home of the child.

A man is facing firearm charges in connection to the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

22-year-old expected to face a judge on Friday

Boston police announced Thursday that detectives in the homicide unit arrested Walter Hendrick, from Mattapan, on gun charges in connection with their investigation.

Hendrick faces three charges — improper storage of a firearm - someone under 18 has potential access, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Hendrick's exact alleged role in the shooting is unclear.

He is due in Dorchester District Court Friday morning for an arraignment.

The shooting on Fessenden Street near Norfolk Street was reported about 2:06 p.m., according to Boston police officials. The child was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Boston leaders, law enforcement react to shooting

Several local officials held a news conference on Thursday to discuss the shooting in Mattapan.

“This is especially a nightmare for a mom and for a family," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said. "I just want to send our deepest condolences to loves ones and family who are grieving what no family should have to grieve.”

Law enforcement urged people to turn in guns.

“Unfortunately, we’re here on yet another sad and tragic afternoon that unfortunately stems from, again, too many guns being on our streets," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

'These kids deserve a future'

Several community members spoke out about the shooting, too, and expressed their sadness that a young boy lost his life on Thursday.

"He played basketball a lot, and he played the game a lot, especially Fortnight," said Raniya McCoullum, a friend and classmate at Mildred Avenue K-8 School. "He loved to be with his brother, too, he used to always talk to me about his brother."

People brought candles by his home Thursday night to mourn the boy's death. He was described by friends as energetic, fast and friendly.

"These kids deserve a future," said Johnae Johnson. "He deserves to be here right now, enjoying his summer. He wanted to work, have fun with her, they had plans. He should be here tonight. This doesn't make any sense to me."

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to call detectives 617-343-4470 or anonymously at 1-800-494-TIPS.