Man Facing Multiple Charges for Resisting Arrest, Assaulting Ludlow Cop

A man was arrested and is being held without bail after he allegedly assaulted a police officer in Ludlow, Massachusetts, last week.

Randall Lepore, 58, was arrested Wednesday and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer resulting in serious bodily injury, Ludlow police said.

The Ludlow Police Department says it received a call Wednesday night from someone who said they had been in a verbal exchange with a man who punched their car's driver's side window near the intersection of Center Street and Harding Avenue.

Officers located the man, later identified as Lepore, in the parking lot of a local eatery. According to police, Lepore, who they say is known to them, balled up his fists and approached officers aggressively as they exited their cruisers.

Lepore allegedly ignored police orders to stop and actively resisted the officers. Police say they then used a stun gun to subdue and arrest him.

During the altercation, a Ludlow officer sustained a significant, but non-life threatening, laceration. He was taken to Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer where he was treated for his injury and later released, police said.

Lepore was arraigned Thursday in Palmer District Court and is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Attorney information was not immediately available.