Man Falls Off Raft, Struck Multiple Times By Propeller on Cape Cod

The 49-year-old was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital, the Dennis Fire Department said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A man was seriously injured in a Cape Cod boating accident on the Fourth of July.

While on the waters of Dennis, Massachusetts, the 49-year-old fell overboard from a raft and was struck multiple times by the propeller, fire officials said. The man's friend helped bring him back to shore and called 911.

The Dennis Fire Department responded to the reported accident at 28 Riverside Way around 6:15 p.m.

A MedFlight helicopter was called, but due to an unspecified delay, the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital by ambulance.

He is believed to have non-life threatening injuries, fire officials said.

Per law, the environmental police were called to investigate.

