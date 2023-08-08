Man fatally hit by car in New Bedford sports bar's parking lot

A man died after being hit by a vehicle in a sports bar's parking lot in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Monday night, authorities said.

John Blomgren, a 36-year-old from Fairhaven, was rushed to a Saint Luke's Hospital from the parking lot of Knuckleheads Sports Bar and Grill, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Blomgren was later pronounced dead.

The vehicle that hit him was driven by a 56-year-old man from Dartmouth, who remained at the scene and helped Blomgren before paramedics arrived, prosecutors said.

No charges were filed as of Tuesday morning. Local and state police continued to investigate the death, according to prosecutors.