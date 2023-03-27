Local

Logan Airport

Man Hit and Killed by Bus at Logan International Airport

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A man has died after he was hit by a bus at Logan International Airport on Monday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said the victim was hit by an arriving bus on the Terminal B Lower Roadway just before 5 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the vehicle is owned by Dartmouth Transportation Company of Concord, New Hampshire. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the company, who confirmed they were working with MassPort and state police, but declined to comment further.

An investigation by Troop F of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County, and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Sections is underway. The roadway is closed in the area.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. We will update as more information comes into the newsroom.

