New Hampshire

Man hospitalized after being shot by police in Hampstead, NH

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office says a man was wounded in a police shooting at a Hampstead home

Getty Images

New Hampshire authorities say police shot a man at a home in Hampstead Monday.

Details were limited, but the office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella says the man was hospitalized after being wounded. His condition was not made clear.

No officers were injured, authorities said.

The attorney general's office did not say where in Hampstead the shooting occurred or why police responded to the scene.

There is no threat to the public, according to Formella's office.

No further information was immediately available.

