Police say they're trying to find a man who attempted to grab a 10-year-old boy Friday afternoon in Hingham, Massachusetts, before driving off in a car.

The incident took place about 1:40 p.m. near the Hingham Community Center. The man, who had brown hair and was wearing a black hoodie, was in a black or dark gray Lexus sedan, Hingham police said.

No other information was immediately available. Police said they are investigating.

They didn't offer more details on how the situation unfolded.