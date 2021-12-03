Local

Worcester

Man Killed in Head-on Crash After Driver Tried to Pass Parked UPS Truck in Worcester

A 64-year-old man was killed in the head-on collision on June Street in Worcester, police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

File photo of a Worcester Police cruiser
NECN

A Massachusetts man attempted to pass a UPS truck that was parked on the side of the road in Worcester Thursday night, and struck a Jeep in oncoming traffic, killing the driver, police said.

Worcester police, fire and EMS responded to the area of 292 June Street for the head-on crash involving a Jeep and Nissan just before 7 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Both drivers were conscious when police arrived, and they were taken to a local hospital, police said. The Jeep driver, identified only as a 64-year-old man, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police did not provide any details on injuries to the driver of the Nissan, identified as a 61-year-old Worcester man.

Local

Braintree Police 3 mins ago

Rollover Crash in Braintree, Traffic Being Diverted

forecast 17 mins ago

Temperatures Heading Below Average This Weekend

According to investigators, the Nissan driver was traveling west on June Street when he tried to go around a UPS truck that was parked on the side of the road. Police believe the Nissan passed the UPS truck by crossing the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic, at which point the vehicle collided head-on with the victim's Jeep that was traveling east.

The crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

WorcesterMassachusettsjune streetworcester emsworcester fire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us