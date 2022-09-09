Local

Man Knocked Unconscious in Unprovoked Attack at Boston MBTA Station: Transit Police

Transit police detectives are asking for the public's help identifying the two suspects involved in the attack at Andrew Square station

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Transit police say a 56-year-old man was "viciously attacked" Monday night at an MBTA station in South Boston.

According to police, the victim reported he was targeted for no apparent reason around 9 p.m. while at the Andrew Square station. The victim told officers two men punched him with a closed fist in the face, knocking him to the ground and causing him to strike his head on the platform. While on thee ground, police allege the victim was kicked in the face and head area by the two suspects.

The victim was unconscious "for a brief period," police said. He was taken to a local hospital for emergency treatment. Police did not provide an update on his injuries or current condition.

Transit police detectives released photos of the two suspects of interest on Thursday, asking the public for help as they seek to identify and locate them. Anyone with information regarding these individuals is asked to contact the criminal investigations unit at 617-222-1050, or send an anonymous text to 873873.

