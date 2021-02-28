Man Shot in Worcester, Rushed to Hospital

A man was shot in Worcester and rushed to a hospital Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to an address on Piedmont Street for a report of a shooting. When they found the victim, a 47-year-old man, they gave medical assistance until paramedics arrived, Worcester police said.

The paramedics took the man to a hospital, according to police, who are investigating the incident.

No other information about the shooting was given by police Sunday, including the man's condition.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Worcester detectives at 508-799-8651. Police also have an anonymous text-based tip line -- send a message to 274637 (TIPWPD) or visit worcesterma.gov/police.