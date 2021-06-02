Local

Massachusetts

Man Shot to Death in New Bedford

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of 36-year-old Adilson Neves of New Bedford, Massachusetts

WJAR

A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in New Bedford, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

Police responded around 3:15 p.m. after a shooting was reported on David Street, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said. A male victim, identified as 36-year-old Adilson Neves of New Bedford, was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Neves was taken to St. Luke's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Local

New Hampshire 2 mins ago

Laconia Faces Sky-High Rates for Port-a-Potties as Bike Week Nears

forecast 1 hour ago

Expect Unsettled Weather Thursday, With Showers and Thunderstorms Possible

No further details were immediately revealed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Bedford Police Department at 508-991-6300.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsshootinghomicideNew Bedford
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us