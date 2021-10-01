Man Sought After Assault on Elderly Man at Jackson Square, MBTA Police Say

Transit police are looking for a person accused of assaulting an elderly man at the Jackson Square MBTA station in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.
A person told a transit police officer about the incident shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, police said, but the officer did not find the alleged attacker.
"Video review depicts an elderly defenseless male being violently assaulted," transit police said in a statement.
Police released one surveillance image of the incident and two of a man being considered a person of interest.
Local
Anyone with information is asked to call 617-222-1050 or leave an anonymous tip by texting 873873.