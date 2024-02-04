Man stabbed in Providence on Sunday morning

Authorities are investigating an incident where a man was stabbed on Sunday morning in Providence, Rhode Island.

Providence Police responded to the scene at the intersection of Viola Street and Plainfield Street at around 7:15 a.m., according to WJAR.

Police say they found the victim suffering stab wounds and he was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in stable condition.

A person has been arrested but authorities have not provided details.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The incident is under investigation.