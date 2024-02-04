Providence

Man stabbed in Providence on Sunday morning

Police say they found the victim suffering stab wounds and he was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in stable condition.

Authorities are investigating an incident where a man was stabbed on Sunday morning in Providence, Rhode Island.

Providence Police responded to the scene at the intersection of Viola Street and Plainfield Street at around 7:15 a.m., according to WJAR.

A person has been arrested but authorities have not provided details.

The incident is under investigation.

