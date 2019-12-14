Man Stabbed Outside Haverhill High School Gym; Minor Arrested

A minor has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man outside of a high school gym where a basketball game was in progress in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

Police responded to the Haverhill High School gymnasium around 7:14 p.m. Friday for a report of a man who had been stabbed.

The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound and taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Shortly after, Haverhill police arrested a minor for the stabbing. He was booked at the Haverhill police station for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife).

Police remained on scene and the high school basketball game finished without further incident.

The stabbing is under investigation.