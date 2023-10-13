Rhode Island

Man stabbed to death, found behind Providence Stop & Shop

Few details were released by police

By Marc Fortier

WJAR

Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death behind a Stop & Shop in Providence, Rhode Island, on Thursday.

Police said they responded to the store on Manton Avenue on Thursday night and found the body of a man who had been stabbed to death behind the building, according to WJAR. The man's name has not been released.

No further details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

