Man stabbed to death, found behind Providence Stop & Shop

Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death behind a Stop & Shop in Providence, Rhode Island, on Thursday.
Police said they responded to the store on Manton Avenue on Thursday night and found the body of a man who had been stabbed to death behind the building, according to WJAR. The man's name has not been released.
No further details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
