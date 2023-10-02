Somerville

Man strikes woman who refused to let him evade fare at Davis T stop

The 51-year-old man was identified by authorities who were on scene, and will face a criminal complaint for the incident

A man struck a woman after she refused to let him evade the train fare behind her at the Davis Square MBTA station in Somerville, Massachusetts, according to Transit Police.

The incident happened at around noontime on Friday, and an officer was already on scene.

Law enforcement identified the suspect, and will issue a criminal complaint against him. The suspect was only publicly identified as a 51-year-old man.

One common way that some people try to evade the train fare is by closing following the person in front of them after they swipe a CharlieCard to open the fare gate.

The woman said she wasn't injured in the incident.

