Man Suffering Mental Health Crisis Brought Rifle to Mass. General Hospital Wednesday, Police Say

A man armed with a rifle was arrested after a Wednesday incident at Massachusetts General Hospital, according to a police report.

Officers with the Boston Police Department responded to an apartment building for a report that a man was experiencing a mental health crisis and carrying a hunting rifle. The man had reportedly called 911 and "stated that he heard God telling him that if he did not want to be shot that he should bring his rifle out and also that the Police were out to kill him."

Police did not find the man at the building, but later learned he was at the hospital. When officers arrived there, his rifle had already been secured, police said.

Officers took the rifle from hospital security. The man, who was not identified, was released from police custody and transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital under a Section 12, a law pertaining to hospitalization during a mental health crisis.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"Last evening, Boston Police responded to an individual in distress on the MGH campus," the hospital said in a statement Thursday. "The incident was quickly resolved, and no one was harmed. No patients were affected and the hospital remained open and operating normally. We appreciate the quick actions of all involved including our colleagues and the Boston Police Department."

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741 anytime.