Man tried to break into Watertown home with woman inside, police say

Police are searching for a man accused of following a woman and trying to break into her home in Watertown, police said Sunday.

Watertown Police say they responded Sunday morning to a report of an attempted breaking and entering at a home on Laurel Street.

According to police, the victim arrived home at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, when the suspect followed her and hid behind one of her cars in the driveway. Once the victim entered her home, the suspect then tried to break in to both the front and back entrances.

Police said no one was harmed and are now asking for help identifying the suspect. The suspect is described as being a man around 30 years old, and was last seen wearing a black Reebok sweatshirt with a tattoo on his left hand.

Watertown Police said extra patrols will be deployed in the area as the investigation continues. Anyone with more information or additional footage of the suspect on a surveillance camera is being asked to reach out to Detective Jenn Connors at 617-600-1310 or detective Kenneth Swift at 617-972-6538.