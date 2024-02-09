MEDFORD

Man wanted for breaking into restaurant in Medford, police say

The man was last seen on surveillance video near the Medford Street and Magoun Square area, according to police

Medford Police Department

Police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a restaurant in Medford, Massachusetts, last week.

The incident happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 31at Sei Bar restaurant on Main Street, Medford police wrote on its Facebook page.

The man was last seen on surveillance video near the Medford Street and Magoun Square area, according to police.

His vehicle, police said, is a 2019-2021 Ford Edge.

Anyone who can identify the man or the vehicle or has any information about the incident should call the Medford Police Department at 781-391-6767 ext. 3244.

