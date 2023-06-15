Local

Man wanted in 2022 Brockton murder arrested after crash in Raynham

Massachusetts State Police say troopers chased 24-year-old David Lynch, wanted in a deadly Brockton shooting in November, before he crashed into another vehicle in Raynham

By Mike Pescaro

The scene of a fatal shooting in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
A man accused of murder in a Brockton shooting last year has been arrested after a police chase and a crash Thursday in Raynham, Massachusetts State Police said.

David Lynch, 24, was on the state police most wanted list in a shooting that left a 26-year-old man dead on West Park Street on Nov. 2.

Police said Lynch was seen in an SUV in the parking lot of Middleboro's Holiday Inn just after 3 p.m. Thursday. He allegedly fled from troopers, ramming two police vehicles and getting onto Route 44.

After police say they lost sight of Lynch, he was involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Orchard Street and Warren Street in Raynham.

The driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, police said. There was no immediate word on that person's condition.

Police said Lynch and a male passenger fled on foot, but were taken into custody. Both were also taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A gun was found in the SUV, according to state police.

Lynch is facing charges including murder in last year's shooting, and state police said his passenger is facing charges in Thursday's incident.

It was not immediately clear when Lynch would appear in court or if he had an attorney.

