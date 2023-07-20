Man wanted in deadly shooting of teenager in Providence

Police are searching for a man suspected in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Providence, Rhode Island, last week.

Samuel Medina, 24, is wanted in the Friday night shooting on Dexter Street that left the teenager dead, the Providence Police Department said Wednesday.

Police were seeking Medina on a murder charge in the death of Darnell Whitford, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

Anyone with information about where Medina is was asked to call investigators at 401-243-6406.