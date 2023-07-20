Local

Providence

Man wanted in deadly shooting of teenager in Providence

Police were seeking Samuel Medina on a murder charge in the death of Darnell Whitford, NBC affiliate WJAR reported

By Asher Klein and Irvin Rodriguez

WJAR

Police are searching for a man suspected in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Providence, Rhode Island, last week.

Samuel Medina, 24, is wanted in the Friday night shooting on Dexter Street that left the teenager dead, the Providence Police Department said Wednesday.

Police were seeking Medina on a murder charge in the death of Darnell Whitford, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

Anyone with information about where Medina is was asked to call investigators at 401-243-6406.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

ProvidenceRhode Island
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us