Man with pellet gun arrested at Bridgewater business after standoff

Carl Lawrence surrendered the gun and was later taken into custody after officers entered the building, police said

By Asher Klein

A man was arrested after a brief standoff with police at a business in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, Friday morning, police said.

Police were initially called to the business on Scotland Boulevard for a possible hostage situation involving a man with a gun at an office, officials said. Carl Lawrence, a 53-year-old from Bridgewater, had what was later determined to be a pellet gun.

Lawrence surrendered the gun and was later taken into custody after officers entered the building, police said. The incident took about 30 minutes to resolve.

Lawrence was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to face charges, police said. They were familiar with him, as we people at the business.

Police didn't say what business the incident unfolded at.

It wasn't immediately clear if Lawrence had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

