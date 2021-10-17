Local

Manchester Police

Manchester Man Dead After Motorcycle, SUV Collide in NH

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
A 34-year-old New Hampshire man died Sunday night when the motorcycle he was driving collided with an SUV in Manchester, police said.

Manchester police officers responded to crash just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Maple and Pearl streets and discovered the motorcycle operator had suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision. He was taken to the Elliott Hospital where he later died, police said.

The SUV driver, a 66-year-old Manchester man, sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Neither man's name has been released at this time.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim's motorcycle was traveling east on Pearl Street when, for unknown reasons, it collided with the SUV that was traveling north on Maple Street.

It's not immediately clear why the motorcycle struck the SUV. The crash and its cause are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

This article tagged under:

Manchester PoliceNew HampshireMANCHESTERMotorcycle crashpearl street
