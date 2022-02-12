Mass. Boy, 11, Seriously Injured in NH Snowmobile Crash on Lake Winnipesaukee

An 11-year-old boy from Westford, Massachusetts, suffered serious, potentially life-threatening, injuries Saturday in a snowmobile crash on Lake Winnipesaukee in Gilford, New Hampshire, authorities said.

The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game responded to the crash around 4 p.m., which occurred just south of the Witches, between Loches Island and Governors Island.

The boy was snowmobiling with three others on the lake when they attempted to cross a dangerous pressure ridge, the agency said. While crossing, the boy failed to negotiate the ridge, causing his snowmobile to flip and throw him off.

Two off-duty Gilford police officers who were fishing nearby at the time, as well as Gilford Fire and Rescue, responded to the scene.

Officers rendered aid on scene until a medical helicopter arrived on scene. The boy was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for serious potentially life-threatening injuries. There was no immediate update on his condition.

No further information was available.