Local

snowmobile crash

Mass. Boy, 11, Seriously Injured in NH Snowmobile Crash on Lake Winnipesaukee

The boy was taken by medical helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

[NECN]123011_snowmobiles_9p_NECN650kMP4_640x416_2182159896.jpg

An 11-year-old boy from Westford, Massachusetts, suffered serious, potentially life-threatening, injuries Saturday in a snowmobile crash on Lake Winnipesaukee in Gilford, New Hampshire, authorities said.

The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game responded to the crash around 4 p.m., which occurred just south of the Witches, between Loches Island and Governors Island.

The boy was snowmobiling with three others on the lake when they attempted to cross a dangerous pressure ridge, the agency said. While crossing, the boy failed to negotiate the ridge, causing his snowmobile to flip and throw him off.

Two off-duty Gilford police officers who were fishing nearby at the time, as well as Gilford Fire and Rescue, responded to the scene.

Officers rendered aid on scene until a medical helicopter arrived on scene. The boy was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for serious potentially life-threatening injuries. There was no immediate update on his condition.

No further information was available.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

snowmobile crashMassachusettsNew HampshireWestfordsnowmobile
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us