Mass. Confirms 113 New COVID Cases, 2 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials confirmed another 113 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Saturday.

The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 662,778 and the death toll to 17,576 since the start of the pandemic.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, fell far enough that the state of emergency declaration is set to expire June 15.

In the latest report, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked down 0.44%. It was once above 30%.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases dropped to 136. Of those currently hospitalized, 47 are listed as being in intensive care units and 23 are intubated.

Health officials estimate there are currently 2,792 active cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

More than 8.3 million vaccine doses were administered in Massachusetts: more than 4.3 million first shots and nearly 3.7 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as over 263,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Health officials reported that 3,950,583 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated as of Saturday.