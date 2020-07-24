Mass. House Passes Sweeping Police Reform Bill

The Massachusetts House of Representatives passed a sweeping police reform bill Friday night that would create a new system to license cops and enforce limits on the use of force, like chokeholds and tear gas.

“Change is never easy, but with this vote, the House of Representatives acts to ensure fairness and equality," Speaker Robert DeLeo said in a statement Friday night. "It is the product of countless hours of conversations with a wide swath of stakeholders, including the members of the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus.”

The bill, which passed by a 93-66 vote, will now go to a conference committee to reconcile differences with the version passed by the state Senate earlier in the week.

Like the Senate bill, the House version would ban the use of chokeholds and require officers to intervene if they see their colleagues use excessive force. The House bill would also curb the use of qualified immunity, a controversial legal principle that can shield police officers from civil lawsuits in cases of misconduct.

Since the May killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody, political leaders have been under pressure from demonstrators and others to address systemic racism in both law enforcement, and all aspects of society. The bill would create a new permanent Commission on the Status of African Americans to help policy makers develop solutions to discrimination and other issues facing the Black community.

Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, reacted to the news Friday night, saying in a statement the bill misses the mark and won't help victims of violence hold police accountable.

“For months, people across the country and the state have been marching in the streets to demand systemic change. Unfortunately, this bill does not reflect the fierce urgency that deadly police violence against Black people demands," Rose said. "Instead, it reflects the depth of entrenched opposition to necessary police reform. Police unions and officers used the weapon of fear to maintain the status quo and undermine even very moderate reforms."

“Ultimately, this piece of legislation misses the mark, because it will not help victims of violence hold police accountable. Let’s be clear: Massachusetts is not immune to police misconduct," Rose continued. "In order to make any laws about excessive use of force or other police abuses meaningful, Massachusetts must reform our civil rights laws—including by ending qualified immunity, which denies victims their day in court. When the final bill is negotiated, it should empower victims of police violence to seek justice for the harms they have suffered and to hold abusive officers directly accountable.”

Police chiefs across Massachusetts have lashed out at both versions of the bills, saying the bills are being rushed through the legislature in response to national unrest over incidents of police brutality.

"Who’s writing all this stuff? I don’t know. It’s like they took a bunch of garbage and threw it in one bill and tried to make some sense of it," Hampden Police Chief and president of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association Jeff Farnsworth said during a press conference Tuesday. "And seem to think that that is going to solve every problem in our country, starting with police officers. We all know what that is: It’s pandering."

The MCPA, a group comprised of the state's 351 police chiefs, supports setting up a commission to certify and decertify officers, which is part of all three bills on the hill, but argues that the current bills are far reaching.

"As law enforcement leaders, our primary mission is to ensure the safety of our residents and our communities. We do not believe that this legislation will do that," Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson said. "It has a very real possibility of doing just the opposite. The legislation, at a minimum, will diminish the pool of candidates who wish to become police officers."

Licensing and Qualified Immunity: What to Know About the House's Version of the Bill

The bill also touches on the five main areas prioritized by the Black and Latin Legislative Caucus following the death of Floyd, including the creation of a new independent Massachusetts Police Standards and Training Commission.

The commission would be responsible for licensing all law enforcement in the state every three years, with the power to revoke, or decertify, a police officer for misconduct, including the use of excessive force, bias, conviction of a felony, witness intimidation or submission of false time sheets.

"The Caucus demanded police accountability and transparency, and this bill addresses each of our initial core demands," said Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, a Springfield Democrat and the chair of the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus.

"This will change law enforcement institutions and begin to answer the call of civil rights leaders, such as Martin Luther King and Rep. John Lewis, who dedicated their lives to addressing racial equity. In addition, it starts addressing change in honor of George Floyd whose tragic death sparked a national conversation through protest and now by Legislative action," Gonzalez said.

The seven-member commission would include appointees from the governor and attorney general, with each getting two selections. The remaining three appointments would be made jointly, but must include the chair of the Massachusetts Law Enforcement Policy Group and at least one other member selected from a list of three choices submitted by the Massachusetts Coalition of Police, the state's largest police union.

The bill stipulates that the racial and gender makeup of the commission should reflect the state's population.

A dozen reverends from Black churches across Massachusetts gathered on the steps of the State House to call on lawmakers to pass police reform legislation. The Senate has done it. The House is debating its bill this week, but these religious leaders say it doesn't go far enough.

The structure of the commission differs from the one proposed by the Senate, which would be a 14-member commission set up within the Executive Office of Public Safety and appointed by the governor, and would have to be reconciled if the House passes this bill unchanged.

The two branches also diverged in their approach to qualified immunity.

The police unions are strongly opposed to changing the doctrine, which they say protects officers and their families from frivolous lawsuits. However, reform advocates, including U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, have strongly called for curtailing or eliminating its use, which critics say has become a barrier to holding police accountable.

The Senate bill would limit the use of qualified immunity by allowing civil lawsuits to proceed if a police officer should have reasonably known their behavior violated the law, instead of requiring clear proof that a law had been broken.

In the Ways and Means bill, House leaders are proposing to tie qualified immunity for police directly to the licensing process and revoke immunity in any case that results in the decertification of a police officer.

By linking immunity and decertification, the House may also be trying to address the concerns raised by some senators during debate that the changes they were making to qualified immunity applied not just to police but all public officials, from local conservation officials to boards of public health.

The bill would also ban the use of facial recognition software or any other form of biometric surveillance by a government official or agency unless specifically authorized by law.

However, it would give the Registry of Motor Vehicles permission to use such technology in order to verify someone's identity to issue a license or permit, and to perform a search at the request of law enforcement with a warrant.

Chokeholds would be banned, under the bill, and police would be restricted from firing a weapon at a fleeing vehicle and from using tear gas, rubber pellets or dogs to control behavior unless there were no other options to protect public safety and other deescalation tactics had been tried and failed.

The execution of no-knock warrants would also be limited, and the legislation would establish a right of citizens to "bias-free policing" and create a duty to intervene for officers who witness misconduct by other law enforcement.

"We owe a duty to the public and to the members of law enforcement to ensure that training is consistent and is available in all areas of the state," said Rep. Claire Cronin, the House chair of the Judiciary Committee.

Like the Senate, House leaders are also proposing to put restrictions on the type of information school officials can share with law enforcement, including immigration status, religion, ethnicity, neighborhood of residence or suspected gang affiliations, unless it's related to a specific incident.

The restrictions generated debate in the Senate from lawmakers who worried it would give safe harbor to gang members in schools, but supporters said students need to be able to attend school without fear of being judged.

The bill also establishes new training and certification requirements for school resource officers, and establishes a new commission to develop a memorandum of understanding about the role of school resource officers and how they will interact with students.

Finally, the bill incorporates some changes to the governance of the State Police sought by Gov. Baker earlier in the year that would, among other changes, allow a governor to hire the colonel of the State Police from outside the department.