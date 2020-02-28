Mass. Man Charged With Kidnapping, Robbery; 2nd Suspect Sought

A Massachusetts man is facing kidnapping and robbery charges after police say he and another man allegedly forced a woman at knifepoint in Brockton Thursday afternoon to drive to a Holbrook gas station where they demanded cash and fled the scene.

John Encarnacion, 31, of Brockton, was arraigned Friday in Quincy District Court on charges of kidnapping, unarmed robbery and resisting arrest. He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next week.

A second man, who has not been identified, is still being sought by police, authorities said.

Holbrook police said officers responded to a report of a robbery at EJ's Gas Station on South Franklin Street at 3 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, the clerk said two men had entered the store and demanded cash.

The men fled the scene in a red SUV with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the clerk.

The SUV, which was then seen driven by a woman, was eventually stopped by police in a nearby neighborhood on Reeds Lane. Authorities said that's when two men jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

With the help of a K-9, officers were able to locate and arrest Encarnacion, but the second suspect fled into a nearby wooded area, police said.

The suspect, who has a beard and mustache, is in his 30s to early 40s, police said. He was wearing black pants and a dark jacket with a gray hood.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries after she said she was assaulted by the man who is still being sought by polic. She declined medical treatment, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect at large is urged to contact Holbrook police at 781-767-1212.