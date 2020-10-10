Mass. Man Found Dead on Shore of Remote Maine Lake

A missing Massachusetts man has been found dead on the edge of a remote lake in Maine after seemingly trying to retrieve a boat that drifted away from shore, authorities announced.

The 64-year-old Falmouth resident, James P. Fulginiti, was staying at a boat-access-only camp in Magalloway Plantation and hadn’t been seen for several days, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

When a local campground owner went to check on him Saturday morning, he found Fulginiti’s boat stuck in a cove. Fulginiti’s dog was alone at the camp, and appeared to have been so for multiple days, prompting the owner to report him missing.

Game wardens began to search the shores in the area and discovered the Fulginiti dead on the shore of a pond around 2:30 p.m. He was about 200 yards from the camp, the Department said.

From an initial investigation, authorities believe Fulginiti’s boat became dislodged from the camp and drifted into the cove, eventually settling 70 feet from the shore. Fulginiti had seemingly been walking the shore to try and retrieve the boat.

Fulginiti was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office, where they will seek to determine a cause of death.