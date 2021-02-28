Local

Mass. Man Killed in Mountain Biking Accident in Ipswich

The 46-year-old victim from Wellesley, who has not been identified, was biking with a friend in the Willowdale State Forest area Sunday afternoon.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A Massachusetts man was killed Sunday in a mountain biking accident in Ipswich, authorities said.

The man's cause of death is not known at this time and is under investigation, officials said. His family has been notified.

Ipswich police were still on scene as of 3 p.m. They were assisted by the Ipswich Fire Department, Massachusetts State Police and Massachusetts Environmental Police.

No other information was immediately available.

