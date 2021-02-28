Mass. Man Killed in Mountain Biking Accident in Ipswich

A Massachusetts man was killed Sunday in a mountain biking accident in Ipswich, authorities said.

The 46-year-old victim from Wellesley, who has not been identified, was biking with a friend in the Willowdale State Forest area Sunday afternoon. Authorities say the victim was wearing proper equipment at the time of the accident.

The man's cause of death is not known at this time and is under investigation, officials said. His family has been notified.

Ipswich police were still on scene as of 3 p.m. They were assisted by the Ipswich Fire Department, Massachusetts State Police and Massachusetts Environmental Police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No other information was immediately available.