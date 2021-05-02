Mass. Man Killed in NH Wrong-Way Crash

A Massachusetts man was killed in a single-car crash in New Hampshire early Sunday morning.

New Hampshire State Police say a trooper spotted the driver, 39-year-old David Hartenstein of Fitchburg, Mass., shortly before 2a.m. driving the wrong way on the southbound travel lanes on I- 93 in Salem, NH.

According to police, troopers tried many times to stop the car, including putting down spike strips, but the driver repeatedly evaded them.

Hartenstein then took the ramp to Route 101 West heading Eastbound, according to police. He continued to drive in the wrong direction on Route 101 until police saw him veer off the roadway and into the woods in Candia.

Shortly after seeing Hartenstein veer off the roadway, police say they located the vehicle. Hartenstein died at the scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police.