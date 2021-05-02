Local

wrong-way driver

Mass. Man Killed in NH Wrong-Way Crash

New Hampshire State Police spotted the man driving in the wrong direction before he crashed

By Abby Vervaeke

A Massachusetts man was killed in a single-car crash in New Hampshire early Sunday morning.

New Hampshire State Police say a trooper spotted the driver, 39-year-old David Hartenstein of Fitchburg, Mass., shortly before 2a.m. driving the wrong way on the southbound travel lanes on I- 93 in Salem, NH.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to police, troopers tried many times to stop the car, including putting down spike strips, but the driver repeatedly evaded them.

Local

12 mins ago

Clouds Increase This Afternoon, Cold Front Brings Rain

vaccine 2 hours ago

Walk-in Vaccines Would Appeal to Younger People, Baker Says

Hartenstein then took the ramp to Route 101 West heading Eastbound, according to police. He continued to drive in the wrong direction on Route 101 until police saw him veer off the roadway and into the woods in Candia.

Shortly after seeing Hartenstein veer off the roadway, police say they located the vehicle. Hartenstein died at the scene. 

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police.   

This article tagged under:

wrong-way driverNew Hampshire State PoliceI-93Route 101candia
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us