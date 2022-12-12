Mass. POST Commission Police Officer Database Unveiled

A new database will make it easier for the public to get information on the police officers who serve their communities, a move officials hope will increase transparency and trust.

The Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission announced Monday that it has released a list of certified law enforcement officers. This first iteration of the database includes information on 8,225 officers with last names A-H and 1,094 officers who have graduated from academies since Dec. 1, 2021. There are 9,322 records contributed from 431 different agencies.

The current database can be accessed here. Users can search for officers by name.

The POST Commission was established as part of 2020 police accountability and criminal justice reforms and aims to create trust between the public and law enforcement.

Under the law that created the POST Commission, all police officers in Massachusetts must be certified and then recertified on a three-year cycle based on their last names. Officers with last names starting with the letters A through H needed to apply for recertification by July 1. The recertification process is ongoing.

“We are pleased to meet another major milestone of our statute. Since its inception, the POST Commission has ensured that we meet statutory obligations and deadlines while focusing on the critical tasks associated with building a new agency," Executive Director Enrique Zuniga said in a media release. "The public can now look up certified law enforcement officers by name or by law enforcement agency. We anticipate constantly updating this database and releasing additional information on officers going forward.”

The commission also creates a process for decertification, suspension or reprimand for certain forms of misconduct.

There is debate over exactly what information the POST Commission database should ultimately contain. Some are calling for full disciplinary records. Others are concerned releasing too much information to the public could put police officers at risk.