Boston

Cars burst into flames in major Boston tunnel, snarling traffic as holiday weekend starts

Traffic was impacted by a car fire in the Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston

By Asher Klein

Michael Cram/Boston Fire Department

Three vehicles caught fire Friday afternoon in Boston's Ted Williams Tunnel, impacting traffic during rush hour Friday ahead of Memorial Day.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said two off-ramps from Interstate 93 northbound were closed after a fire that "engulfed more than one vehicle." The Boston Fire Department said three cars caught fire after a crash.

There were six occupants in the three vehicles, according to the Boston Fire Department. Three people sustained minor injuries.

Fire officials later shared photos of the badly-damaged vehicles.

The blaze shut down a high-occupancy vehicle ramp going east and the ramp to Frontage Road, MassDOT said.

MassDOT urged drivers in the area to use caution and be mindful of traffic conditions.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

