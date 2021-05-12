Mass. Quietly Lifts COVID Restaurant Restrictions: Reports

Massachusetts quietly lifted some of the coronavirus-related restaurant restrictions that appear to be aimed at surface transmission earlier this week, according to reports.

Restaurants can once again have reusable menus, salt and pepper shakers and other condiments like ketchup on their tables. Eateries are no longer required to use single-serve utensils and they don't have to sanitize chairs and tables after every use.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The new guidance quietly took effect Monday along with increased capacity restrictions for amusement parks, according to Boston.com. The measure comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that the risk of surface transmission is low.

People primarily contract coronavirus through airborne transmission, which the state attempts to mitigate by spacing tables apart and maintaining a 90 minute limit.

Later this month, beginning May 29, group gathering limits will increase to 200 people indoors and 250 people outdoors. Street festivals, parades and agricultural festivals, can be held at 50% capacity.

Restaurant guidance stipulating food be served with alcohol will eventually be eliminated and the maximum table size will increase to 10.

All restrictions are expected to life on Aug. 1, according to Gov. Charlie Baker. Reopening phases are contingent upon public health and vaccination data.