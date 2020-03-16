Mass. Schools to Close After Today

For students and teachers across Massachusetts, today is the last possible day of classes for the next three weeks.

The closures for all schools throughout the state goes into effect Tuesday. Some schools in Boston are already closed because of possible exposure to coronavirus. Other schools across the state have been through closings, or are already closed.

The McKinley and Eliot schools are already shut down today. Gov. Charlie Baker stepped up efforts to try to limit the spread of coronavirus, closing schools statewide for three weeks starting Tuesday, unless schools are already closed.

Baker says school staff should be planning now on how they can provide alternative access to learning opportunities. Schools statewide will be closed until April 7.

Forty-five of the state's 164 positive cases have been subsequently confirmed by the CDC.

"Our public health officials made clear COVID-19 will feel like the flu for vast majority of people who get it, but it’s highly contagious," he said in a news conference Sunday. "Breaking up large gatherings and encouraging social distancing, we can help prevent spread but we can't transfer a group full of kids from the classroom to neighbors' play room for days on end."

Baker urged parents and caretakers to use the next three weeks to truly practice social distancing, meaning maintaining a safe separation of at least six feet from others.

"This means no free-for-all playdates and more time at home with only immediate family for the next three weeks," Baker said.

Although he is not ordering the closure of child care programs, Baker said, he is strongly urging child care providers to strictly observe guidelines that are being issued by the Department of Early Education and Care and the Department of Public Health.

Four of the 26 new cases announced Sunday are related to the employee meeting held at a Boston hotel by the Cambridge biotech firm Biogen last month. Health officials say 108 of the 164 cases are now tied to the Feb. 24-27 meeting held at the Marriott Long Wharf hotel, which has since closed "in the interest of public health."