Mass. Senate to Take Up Pandemic Policy Extensions

The Massachusetts Senate will take up a bill that seeks to extend some pandemic-era policies beyond next week's end of the COVID-19 state of emergency Thursday.

When Gov. Charlie Baker's emergency declaration expires on Tuesday, June 15, a slate of coronavirus policies including outdoor dining, alcoholic beverages to-go and voting by mail expire with it.

In a formal session Thursday, the Senate plans to act on a bill (S 2467) that would extend some of those COVID-19 era policies. Senators filed 44 amendments by a Wednesday deadline.

Proposed measures include allowing outdoor dining to continue through April 1 of 2022, takeout alcohol sales until March 1, 2022 and extend mail-in voting through December 15. The legislation would also authorize remote public meetings through April 1, 2022.

Baker filed a similar bill (S 2452) in May, that would also extend outdoor dining and virtual public meetings, though for a shorter period of time, and would continue a ban on medical providers billing patients for COVID-related care above the costs paid by insurers.

Similar to Baker's bill, the Senate's new legislation would extend a ban on health care providers billing patients for COVID-related care for a balance above what is reimbursed by their health insurance, through Jan. 1, 2022. Baker wrote in his filing letter that a federal law with protections against "balance billing" takes effect on that day.

The clock is ticking for lawmakers to get a final bill to Gov. Charlie Baker. The state of emergency ends one week from Tuesday and many of the measures targeted in the Senate bill will end on or soon after that date if new legislation is not passed.

A House spokesperson on Monday referred to the forthcoming Senate bill as a "first piece" of legislation, indicating that additional bills could follow in the future.

State House News Service contributed to this report.