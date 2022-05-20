Mass. Teacher on Leave as Authorities Investigate Relationship With Student

A Massachusetts schoolteacher has been placed on leave amid an investigation into a possible unprofessional relationship with a student, authorities say.

Barre police and the Quabbin Regional School District confirmed they were investigating, but didn't offer many details Friday, including the name of the teacher placed on leave.

A complaint was made this month, according to the central Massachusetts school district, which said it was prevented by confidentiality laws from releasing more details.

"We are taking all necessary steps to ensure that a thorough and fair investigation is conducted. The health, safety, and well-being of the entire Quabbin Regional School District community is always the priority of the District," a statement read.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Barre Police Chief James Sabourin said Friday that the accusation involves an unprofessional relationship with a single student, but that no criminal charges were pending.