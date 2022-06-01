Local

Mass. Teachers Union Plans ‘Day of Rage' to Stand With Uvalde, TX

The Massachusetts Teachers' Association organized a "Day of Rage, Mourning and Action" at schools across the state in response to the lives lost at the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas

By Alysha Palumbo

Teachers and staff will gather at schools across Massachusetts Wednesday morning for a “Day of Rage, Mourning and Action," after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers last week in Uvalde, Texas.

Each school planned their own way to remember the victims of the Uvalde school shooting, including at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School, where faculty will hold a 30-minute ceremony and read the 21 names aloud.

The event is part of a larger effort at schools across the state, organized by the Massachusetts Teachers Association in response to the deadliest U.S. school shooting since a gunman killed 20 children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

At Lincoln Sudbury, the event will be held from 8-8:30 a.m., during which time students will be arriving at school. In addition to mourning the lives lost in that classroom on May 24, the event will also focus on rage and action going forward.

“The rage comes from the fact that this happens over and over again, and somehow the groundswell never seems to be enough," Lincoln-Sudbury math teacher Erica Wilson said. "And, finally, the action is the make that groundswell into something that could potentially make a difference.”

Teachers invited their students and the community to join them Wednesday.

