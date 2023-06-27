Local

Massachusetts

Mass. tourism office posts pride billboards in Florida, Texas, Northeast

The "Massachusetts For Us All" campaign was launched Monday on billboards and on social media

By Matt Fortin

Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism (MOTT)

In a bid to entice tourists, while painting Massachusetts as an inclusive destination for all — including those in the LGBTQ community — the state's tourism office has launched a new campaign that features digital billboards across the Northeast, as well as conservative-leaning states such as Texas and Florida.

The new campaign — which was announced on Monday by the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism — is billed "Massachusetts For Us All," and features photos of LGBTQ couples photographed around the Bay State.

The advertisements for visiting Massachusetts will be featured along highways in New England, New York, Florida and Texas. There will also be social media ads promoting the campaign, according the tourism office.

“At a time when other states are misguidedly restricting LGBTQIA+ rights, we are proud to send the message that Massachusetts is a safe, welcoming and inclusive place for all. The ‘Massachusetts For Us All’ campaign sends a clear message that Massachusetts stands for freedom and civil rights,” Governor Maura Healey said in the news release. “To anyone considering where they want to live, raise a family, visit or build a business – we want you to join us here in Massachusetts.” 

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

On Tuesday, Gov. Healey is visiting Ireland and is delivering an address to the Irish Senate, marking 30 years since homosexuality was decriminalized in that country.

A spokesperson for the governor's office told NBC10 Boston that the ad buy is for $750,000, "but could be expanded over time."

Lawmakers in both Florida and Texas have recently passed legislation that many have criticized, saying they are rolling back the rights of LGBTQ people.

More Massachusetts news

Haverhill Jun 26

Kayaker who went missing on Merrimack River in Haverhill found dead

Massachusetts 15 hours ago

‘You can get there!' Man makes push to become firefighter despite age-related hurdles

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsLGBTQtourism
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us