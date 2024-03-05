Mass. voters to head to the polls for Super Tuesday

It's Super Tuesday for 16 states across the United States, including in Massachusetts — and in less than two hours, the polls will officially open for voters.

A decent turnout is expected at polls like in Boston's West Roxbury neighborhood. But Secretary of State Bill Galvin said we've already seen a significant number of mail-in ballots and early voting.

Galvin said between 700 and 800,000 voters requested mail-in ballots and more than half have been returned.

More than 15,000 Democrats have become unenrolled or become Republicans. That allows them to vote in the GOP presidential primary.

There are six municipal elections piggybacking on this election, and Galvin said that should increase turnout as well.

"We've had very significant participation in our early voting process. Over 50,000 people actually voted in person early and over 400,000 voted by mail. It certainly indicates also a significant interest on the number of unenrolled independent voters, which are the majority of our voters to participate in these primaries," said Galvin.

If you still have a mail-in ballot, don't mail it in. You'll need to drop it off in a drop box, a local election office or vote in person.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Other New England states voting on Super Tuesday are Maine and Vermont.

Polls in Maine open between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., depending on the town and close at 8 p.m. In Vermont, also depending on the location, voters head to the polls between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.